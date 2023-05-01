FG begins move to privatise State House hospital

The State House, in consultation with the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National planning has identified and tentatively screened three of its programmes and…

The State House, in consultation with the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National planning has identified and tentatively screened three of its programmes and projects for possible consideration as pilot cases for Public Private Partnership (PPP).

The Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar, stated this in Abuja, in his remarks at the First Quarter, 2023 Public Private Partnership Units Consultative Forum (3PUCF) meeting hosted by the State House and organised by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

The three projects, according to the Permanent Secretary, are the State House Wildlife Sanctuary and |Children’s Park; the State House Medical Centre and the State House, Lagos Facilities.