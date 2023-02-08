Victony announces break from music after third surgery

Music star, Victony, has announced that he would take a 2-month break from the music scene. The artiste hinted that the break is due to…

Music star, Victony, has announced that he would take a 2-month break from the music scene. The artiste hinted that the break is due to the fact that he just had his third and final surgery.

In April 2021, the fast-rising singer was involved in a ghastly accident which confined him to a wheelchair for months.

Taking to his Twitter account, the singer noted that he needed to listen to his doctor’s advice and stay clear of the music scene for the next two months.

Victony tweeted in part, “I know it’s been a while. I miss you too. I just went thru my 3rd & final surgery. It was a smooth & not so smooth experience, but I must go thru this hell to find my heaven. The doctor said I need a 2-month break.

“Now I’m not gonna be stubborn, so I’ll adhere to that lol. Tbh, I just wanna be done with it, so I can get back to kicking it with u guys. Prior to now, I’ve been up a lot, creating the best U can & I can’t wait to show you guys, but what’s the point in dropping when I can’t really be a part of it? So, U ask that you stay with me & pray for me, the next 2 months. Once I’m back on my feet.”(sic)

See the post below: