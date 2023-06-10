Venturing into acting didn’t stop me from singing – Sa’id Nagudu

Saeed Yahaya Abubakar popularly known as Saeed Nagudu is one of the young modern Hausa Music artistes that have written their names in gold in…

Saeed Yahaya Abubakar popularly known as Saeed Nagudu is one of the young modern Hausa Music artistes that have written their names in gold in the industry’s history. The young singer, who is now into acting, has over 10 films to his credit. The ‘Kawalwalniya’ crooner speaks on his additional career, among other issues. Excerpts

Tell us a little about yourself?

My real name is Sa’id Yahaya Abubakar, but I am known in the music industry as Sa’id Nagudu. I was born on 19th April 1983 in Kano; I did my primary and secondary schools in Rano Local Government Area of Kano State and after that I got enrolled into the Federal College of Education Kano for my National Certificate of Education (NCE).

My romance with singing started while I was growing up because at a very young age, I was able to convert every conversation into a song. It became clear to people close to me that I could grow up to become a singer. Unfortunately, my parents never wanted to hear anything about being a singer or similar to that.

However, joining the Hausa music industry at a later stage accorded me the opportunity to explore the singing talent in me.

My journey to the music industry started when I joined Nagudu investment in 2008 which marked the beginning of my relationship with the music and movie industries.

After my engagement with Nagudu investment, I then moved to Hikima Multimedia where I was able to release my first musical album with great assistance from my boss in the music sector Aminu Ladan (ALA). That was how the journey started up to the moment when I launched my own musical company. Despite all these successes in the music industry, I don’t see myself as better than others, I regard everyone in the industry as a partner in progress.

Are you related to Kannywood famous actress Jamila Nagudu?

People always ask this question when they hear the name Sa’id Nagudu. The name Nagudu seems to be a household name in Kannywood and many people believe that it is a family name; but the truth here is that most of the people bearing that name got it as a result of their engagement with the Nagudu investment company and they are not related in any way.

This clears the question of whether I am a brother to Jamila Nagudu. Let me state here that I am not a brother to Jamila Nagudu, neither am I a brother to Adamu Nagudu and any other Nagudu; we are all business associates in the entertainment industry.

Why music at the initial stage?

Initially, I started with English songs but along the line, I figured out that English songs don’t usually sell very well in this region so I decided to change to what the people want and understand. I was doing my thing gradually without knowing that what I was doing will one day be the talk of the town.

It all started when I received a call from Ali Nuhu. He told me that he heard one of my songs and he developed interest in it and demanded for my number. He told me he would want us to work together in one of his movies; I could not believe it, but that was what really happened.

My song was used in the movie and it became the best that year, for that I will always be indebted to Ali Nuhu. He has been a pillar to me in my career as a musician and as an individual because he contributed in shaping my life as an artiste.

As a singer, what are your sources of inspiration

I write my songs myself; and I usually get inspired by events happening around me. A good song writer ought to have a sense of creativity and I believe what really helped me is my ability to look at things happening today and also the use of pure Hausa words that some perceive as obsolete.

Is it true that you no longer do music?

It is not true; I think what people are trying to say is that I now act in films but that hasn’t stopped me from doing my music.

It is actually something different to my fans, because I now dedicate most of my time doing films and as such my voice has gradually become scarce in the music scene and more frequent in films, but music is what made me and I am still doing music.

However, I can proudly say that so far so good, I have featured in more than 10 films and as I speak to you, I have finished working on my new TV series titled ‘Soyayyar Facebook’.

How did you venture into acting?

My being an actor wasn’t a coincidence because people have been telling me that I have the talent and that I should try exploring that hidden talent. I didn’t want to do it initially but I was gradually convinced to give it a try.

I was introduced into the sector by the producer of the blockbuster film ‘Ina Da Mata Nazir Alkanawy, indeed he had helped in shaping my career as an actor. I have films like ‘Zo Mu Zauna’ and Fuska Biyu’ which will soon hit the screens. I have also concluded work on my own film ‘Soyayyar Facebook’ which will be released this year, God willing.

Can you tell us a little about ‘Soyayyar Facebook’?

It is a film on the positive and negative impacts of social media management by the public. It attempts to show the importance of journalism in societal development in terms of economy, social engagements and politics.

We are in an era of frequent use of the social media and as such, we tried to show what should be done and what shouldn’t be done.

