Varsity, FG to hold nanotech conference, discuss benefits to Nigeria

Nigeria’s leading research group in nanotechnology, LAUTECH Nanotechnology Research Group (NANO+) at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Oyo State, is set to hold its 7th…

Nigeria’s leading research group in nanotechnology, LAUTECH Nanotechnology Research Group (NANO+) at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Oyo State, is set to hold its 7th international conference in partnership with the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) and the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology.

The conference, which will be held from November 20 to 23, 2023 in Abuja, is tagged “Nanotechnology in the 4th Industrial Revolution: Opportunities for Emerging Economies.”

The Head of the research group, Prof. Lateef Agbaje, in a statement said the conference, would be attended by scholars, policy makers, members of armed forces, students and the private sector and discuss advances of nanotechnology in the fourth industrial revolution as well as the opportunities that can be explored by developing countries such as Nigeria in the areas of manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, environment, security and defence for sustainable development.

The statement read, “The conference will be hosted by NASRDA at her Lugbe headquarters, Abuja under the chairmanship of the Acting Vice-Chancellor of LAUTECH, Prof. Rom O. R. Kalilu, while the Honourable Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji is the Special Guest of Honour at the opening ceremony on 21 November, 2023.

“The conference will be co-chaired and hosted by the Director-General of NASRDA, Dr. Halilu A. Shaba, while the Director of Chemical Technology in the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology who doubles as the Chairman, National Steering Committee on Nanotechnology Policy Development, Mfon E.J. Bassey will co-host the conference.

“The Executive Vice-Chairman of National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Khalil Suleiman Halilu, will give the keynote address, while several internationally recognized scholars will deliver papers at plenary.

“It is expected that the gathering will be addressed by Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser, General Christopher Musa, Chief of Defence Staff, Mr. Chris Maiyaki, acting Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC), Arc. Sonny Echono, Executive Secretary, TETFund, and Professor Ayo Omotayo, Director-General, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies among other top functionaries of government.”

Prof Agbaje stated that the research group had put nanotechnology discourse at the front burners in Nigeria by making giant contributions in research, publications, product development, training and advocacy.

He said the group had been organising workshops and conferences on nanotechnology since 2017 with more than 160 articles on it published by members from different disciplines since the group was established in 2014.

The scholar thanked partners, including NASRDA and the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology for supporting the group’s activities

He, however, reiterated the need to support the group in the establishment of a centre of excellence in nanoscience and nanotechnology to further promote nanotechnology research and development in Nigeria, expressing its readiness to collaborate with government agencies and the private sector in realizing the lofty goal.

Prof Agbaje also called on the Federal Government to finalise the passage of National Policy on Nanotechnology in Nigeria, stating that the lack of the policy was stifling research and development in Nanotechnology in the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...