Vanguard’s Editor, Eze Anaba, is new Guild president

Members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) Friday elected a new set of leaders that would pilot their affairs for the next two years, with Eze Anaba, the Editor of Vanguard newspaper as the new president.

Anaba and others emerged victorious at the 2023 NGE’s biennial convention which took place in Owerri, Imo State.

He polled 250 votes to defeat his rival, Bolaji Adebiyi of THISDAY newspaper who got 81 votes.

Dr Iyobosa Uwugiaren was returned as General Secretary, while Steve Nwosu also retained his seat as Treasurer.

Over 300 editors from all parts of Nigeria converged on Owerri for the convention which was declared open by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State.

The event was witnessed by dignitaries from all walks of life.

Anaba took over from Mustapha Isah, the erstwhile president who, and other members of his team received a rousing applause for taking the Guild to an enviable height while they held sway.

Some officials returned unopposed include Husseina Bangshika as Deputy President; Kabir Alabi Garba, Vice President West; Gabriel Akinadewo Folajimi, Assistant Secretary; Umoru Ibrahim, Vice President North; Muhammad Sanusi and Paulyn Owhievbie Ugbodaga, both Standing Committee members from North; Charles Kalu, Social/Publicity Secretary; Sheddy Ozoene, Vice President East; Chinedu Egere and Dom Isute, Standing Committee for Eastern part of Nigeria; as well as Onuoha Ukeh, Rose Moses and Oluwole Sogunle as Standing Committee for the West.

