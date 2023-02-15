Vacancies at Media Trust

Media Trust Group, publishers of Daily Trust newspapers and other titles in print and online, and operators of Trust TV and Trust Radio, are looking…

Media Trust Group, publishers of Daily Trust newspapers and other titles in print and online, and operators of Trust TV and Trust Radio, are looking for a suitably qualified candidate to fill the following positions:

Position 1: Head, Marketing Northern Region.

Position 2: Head, Advert Northern Region.

Location: Kano

The ideal candidate is expected to drive the business operations of the company in conjunction with the Regional Manager (Northern Operations). Responsibilities for the job role include improving advertising and marketing of all Media Trust Group’s products / services in print and through Digital channels in the Northern Region

Duties and Responsibilities

To Focus on Business Development in the area of Advertising (Trust TV, online & Print in the region

Improve existing business relationships and develop strategies that would create in-roads to meet business goals within in the region.

Undertake regular market intelligence to determine competitors’ strengths and take proactive steps to dominate the market

Develop a comprehensive contact list of actual and potential advertisers in the region and service the clients diligently

Initiate plans for extensive distribution and sales of company’s product within the region

Ensure the effective distribution and sales of the titles in major cities, towns and LGAs within the region

Partnering with media agencies, institutional leaderships, MDAs, organisations, special committees, and consultants to support execution of key initiatives.

Generate innovative ideas to promote our brand and products.

Analyse advert metrics.

Qualification and Experience

Minimum of a degree in Economics/Business Administration or a relevant discipline. A Master’s degree or an MBA will be an added advantage.

Minimum of 10 years’ cognate experience with at least years at mid-management level in a media organisation or media agency.

Membership of relevant professional bodies is important.

Skills and Competencies

Excellent oral and written communication skills.

Experience of developing, delivering and evaluating media strategies.

Experience of providing strategic media advice and counsel to top management personnel.

A detailed knowledge of the company’s business development and philosophy.

Knowledge and understanding of business research principles, processes, and techniques.

Ability to develop and prepare business analyses and plans.

Computer literacy and knowledgeable about Microsoft Office Suite.

Click here to apply.