UTME: There’s a plot to deny my daughter scholarship, says Father of pupil accused of forgery

Mr. Ejikeme Romanus, father of the teenage student accused of forging her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UMTE) result has alleged that there is a conspiracy against his daughter.

Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma has been in the news since Sunday when the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) accused her of forgery.

According to Fabian Benjamin, spokesman of the examination body, the student scored 249 but changed her result to 362.

But Mmesoma’s father, who is tricycle rider told Leadership that his daughter could not have committed forgery.

He said his daughter had showcased sterling academic brilliance right from her nursery school days.

Ejikeme said, “We are from Oduma in Aninri local government in Enugu state, but, we live in Uruagu, Nnewi. Mmesoma is my first child. She had always taken first position from the time she was in the nursery school at Ogbunike Central school.

“When she was at Oba Girls Secondary school, Mmesoma was representing the school in competitions. So when she changed to Anglican Girls Secondary school, her teachers in Oba Girls came and pleaded with me, begging me to retain her in their school, that she is promoting the name of their school.

“Mmesoma cannot manipulate her UMTE score. I don’t believe what they are saying. They just want to transfer that scholarship to another person. That is why they are saying that Mmesoma did not make that score.

“It is even her (Mmesoma’s) friends that saw her score on the internet and started calling her before she went and printed it out. We have the print-out, it is with us now,” Mmesoma’s father stated.

Mr. Ejikeme lamented that his daughter had been downcast since her visit to the commissioner of education from where she was taken to office of the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to the father, the development has so much traumatized her, as the society now sees as a fraudster.

When contacted, the public relations officer of the Anambra state police command, Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said Mmesoma’s case had not been reported to the police in the state.

“We are not aware of the case (Mmesoma’s UMTE score forgery). So, I can’t comment on the issue,” he stated.

