Use your tools to reduce crimes, NDE boss tells artisans

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has called on artisans to use the starter packs provided to them to reduce criminality in Borno State.

Director General of the NDE, Mallam Nuhu Fikpo, made the call during the disbursement of starter packs to 20 artisans trained on various skills in the state.

Fiko, who was represented by a deputy director of the directorate, Hajiya Amina Shettima, said the beneficiaries were trained and resettled on various vocations that are highly sought after in the state.

“This is to help them be self-reliant and employ more youths into their trades to reduce crime in the society,” he said.

The state coordinator of the NDE, Mohammed Mukhtar, said the artisans were trained by the NDE’s school on wheel specialized skills training, and resettled with the starter packs with N1.6 million.

