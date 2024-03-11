Kidnapping: Minister appeals to Kaduna govt, security to rescue students, teachers unharmed

Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman, has appealed to Kaduna state government and security agencies to ensure the quick rescue of the 287 students and…

Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman, has appealed to Kaduna state government and security agencies to ensure the quick rescue of the 287 students and teachers kidnapped in Kaduna State.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, Minister said they should ensure that the students and teachers are brought back unharmed possibly before the start of Ramadan.

“We thought after a while we have not experienced this that it is over for good only for it to happen again last night,” he said.

“This kidnapping is one too many for us because safe school for children is one of the policies we are pursuing and it is one of the reasons causing low attendance of children in schools.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the children, parents and guardians, especially the children who are just preparing for their livelihood. It is a very sad day for the country. We appeal to Kaduna State and security rescue and bring back all the children and their teachers unharmed. We will be working with the security agencies to ensure that we bring to end this type of thing under the Safe School project of the Federal Government.

“We sincerely hope these young ones are brought back even before the Ramadan season starts. Our brothers and sisters are already observing the Lent. So we commit them to prayers to the Almighty to protect them and bring them back safely home.

“We are terribly concerned about this development. And make appropriate appeal to those who responsibilitiea is to bring back our children to work as quickly as possible so that these children are returned back to their homes and back to school safely.

“Basically we are in touch with the Kaduna government and security agencies and we support them with strategy information and funding through the finance and safe school project.”