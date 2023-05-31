USAID donates equipment to Asokoro, Nyanya hospitals

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID has through its partner, Net360, presented equipment worth millions of naira to the managements of neonates (children…

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID has through its partner, Net360, presented equipment worth millions of naira to the managements of neonates (children less than 30 days old) to Asokoro and Nyanya general hospitals.

In his remarks after receiving the support at the Asokoro General Hospital yesterday, Director General of the FCT Hospitals Management Board, Mohammed Kawu, said the equipment would go a long way in reducing both neonatal morbidity and mortality in the hospitals and the FCT and the country in general.

He said, “This is a support; not that we don’t have anything. Even in this hospital, we have equipment that were already working in managing neo-ness before now. This is supported by USAID which we appreciate a lot and they’re really modern hi-tech equipment.”

Dr Uche Ufeoma, a consultant pediatrician and Medical Director of the Asokoro General Hospital, said the hospital already had the equipment needed for managing neonates, but that the donation increased the number of beds in the hospital, hence more families and individuals were going to benefit.

Earlier, the Director, USAID Health Population and Nutrition Office, Paul McDermott, said specialised equipment and technology were essential for the survival of small and sick newborns.

McDermott added that specialised equipment such as continuous positive airway pressure machines and incubators were often needed to support breathing and regulate infants’ temperatures.

