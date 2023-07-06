US rap artiste, Swae Lee, shoots music video in Lagos

Popular US rap artiste has visited Nigeria and seized the opportunity to shoot a music video in Surulere, Lagos. The Grammy-nominated singer took to his…

Swae Lee, renowned for his Grammy-nominated status and as one half of the dynamic duo Rae Sremmurd, took a special moment to interact with the children, bringing smiles to their faces and adding playful moments to their day.

The American music star is not the first to put visit Nigeria and put smiles on the faces of children. One of the hottest rap artiste in the US, Jonathan Lyndale Kirk popularly known as DaBaby also recently visited Nigeria to shoot a music video with Davido in May 2022.

Also, popular American rapper and businessman, Rick Ross, was in Nigeria as he headlined different shows to mark the Easter celebration in 2022. Furthermore, a British rapper of Nigerian descent was more than excited to visit his motherland in April 2022. Tion Wayne visited his grandfather’s home, mixed with the residents and generally had a great time. Photos and videos from his Nigerian visit made the rounds online.

