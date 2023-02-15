US expresses confidence in Nigeria’s electoral process

The United States Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Molly Phee, has expressed confidence in the processes leading to Nigeria’s 2023 general elections. Phee…

The United States Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Molly Phee, has expressed confidence in the processes leading to Nigeria’s 2023 general elections.

Phee has been in Nigeria for a week engaging with civil society organisations, youths, the private sector, religious leaders, election officials, political party leaders and government representatives.

She spoke Tuesday at a roundtable with some journalists at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja.

Reacting to the pockets of violence to the build-up to the election, the fuel and naira crises in Nigeria, Phee said: “We hope there would be no violence before, during and after the general elections.

“You have a good history from 1999 that you get stronger after each election and we are very proud of that. The U.S. has a strong confidence in the election.”

She said Nigeria had a very robust electoral system that would ensure free, fair and credible general elections.

While commending the peace accord signed by political actors, the U.S. official called on all Nigerians to shun actions that could undermine the democratic processes.

She challenged Nigerians to own the electoral process and get involved.