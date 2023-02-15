NIGERIA DAILY: Will Naira Redesign Enhance Vote Buying?

Download here As the preparation for the seventh general elections since Nigeria’s return of democracy in 1999 reaches its crescendo, Nigerians are…

As the preparation for the seventh general elections since Nigeria’s return of democracy in 1999 reaches its crescendo, Nigerians are gearing up to vote, with lots of question in mind

One of which is the Naira redesign and its possible effect on the 2023 elections

In this episode of our daily podcast, Nigeria Daily, we will be asking if the Naira redesign would enhance vote buying or curb vote buying completely.