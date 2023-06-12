Uruguay prepares to celebrate first U-20 World Cup title

Uruguay on Monday prepared to welcome home their latest, and long-awaited, world champions, as the under-20 team headed home after winning their age-group World Cup…

Uruguay on Monday prepared to welcome home their latest, and long-awaited, world champions, as the under-20 team headed home after winning their age-group World Cup in Argentina.

Luciano Rodriguez scored the winner in the 86th minute as Uruguay beat Italy 1-0 in the Diego Maradona stadium in La Plata, some 60 kilometres from Buenos Aires, on Sunday night.

It was Uruguay’s third appearance in the under-20 final after losing in 1997 to Argentina and on penalties in 2013 to France.

Uruguay have won two senior World Cups and two men’s Olympic football golds, but the last triumph was in 1950.

