Urgent need to decentralise certificate authentication

One of the reforms I look forward to in this Tinubu administration is decentralising some administrative powers to individual states or local governments. One example worth mentioning is the bureaucratic procedures people go through when they need to certify their education certificates for foreign use or birth/marriage certificates for travel purposes.

As of today, affected students/citizens have to travel to the Ministry of Education or Foreign Affairs in Abuja (as the case may be) just to obtain a simple stamp on their documents. Imagine someone travelling from Iseyin-Oke-Ogun area of Oyo State to Abuja just to put a stamp on a document? Awkward? It is stressful and poses life risks due to bad roads and insecurity. I am confident (though it might not be recorded) that some people might have lost their lives on the road just for this simple procedure.

Furthermore, the offices are usually overcrowded, creating an environment where corruption thrives as individuals may feel compelled to bribe officials in fear of having to stay in Abuja for another day.

The least one can do is find someone staying in Abuja and send their certificates via courier. However, this raises concerns about the potential loss of certificates in the process.

Why should I have to go to Abuja to do this? Why can’t we decentralise this process to each state or even local government ministries of education? I have previously brought this matter to the attention of the ministers of Foreign Affairs and Education on Twitter. Perhaps they will reply me tomorrow.

Many Nigerians may not perceive these challenges as significant until they become victims themselves. Good governance begins with having mercy and being considerate towards the citizens. It is crucial to implement reforms that prioritise the welfare and convenience of the people.

We must strive for a system that alleviates unnecessary burdens, promotes efficiency, and protects the rights of every Nigerian. By addressing these issues and taking steps towards decentralisation, we can foster an environment of good governance that truly serves the needs and aspirations of our nation.

I hope this gets across to the appropriate authority.

Gafari Lukumon wrote from Oyo State

