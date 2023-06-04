Unity schools: FG bans underage from taking common entrance exams

The federal government has banned underage children from participating in the National Common Entrance Examination for admission into unity schools across the country. The…

The federal government has banned underage children from participating in the National Common Entrance Examination for admission into unity schools across the country.

The permanent secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education, David Andrew Adejo, gave the directive yesterday in Abuja while monitoring the conduct of the 2023 Common Entrance Examination into the 110 federal government colleges across the federation

He directed the National Examination Council (NECO) to put strict measures in place to prevent underage persons from registering for the examination, including making birth certificates compulsory as registration requirements.

The registrar of the National Examination Council (NECO), Professor Dantani Wushishi, said the conduct of the examination was generally smooth and orderly, saying that from the reports gotten across the country, the examination was hitch-free.

