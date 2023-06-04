Plateau varsity VC moves to boost academic excellence

Vice Chancellor of the Plateau State University (PLASU) Bokkos, Prof Matur Malau Benard, has urged faculties, departments and units in the institution to enhance…

Prof Benard spoke yesterday at the maiden major seminar presentation in the university which has, among other topics, ‘A study of the Theoretical Basis of the Tarok Naming System,’ and the presenter was Prof. Moses Galadima Pyefa, former Dean of the Faculty of Arts now Deputy Vice Chancellor Academic in the university.

The second presentation was titled the ‘Conversations on Film Festivals in Nigeria; Interrogating the Zuma Film Festivals,’ and it was presented by Associate Professor Edward Ossai of the Faculty of Arts.

In his presentation, Prof. Matur, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, Associate Professor Jurji Nengak Gomos, said the pioneering efforts made by the Faculty of Arts, Research and Seminar Committee should serve as a tonic that will stimulate the culture of seminar presentation in university.

He said such is the tradition in all leading universities globally with respect to being centres of knowledge creation and research.

In his presentation, Prof. Edward Ossai said there are 200 film festivals globally out of which Nigeria has 28 such festivals with the Zuma Film Festivals leading the pack.

The Registrar of the University, Yakubu Ayuba, commended the Dean Faculty of Arts for the pioneering efforts in organising the departmental seminar and called for the culture to be nurtured and upheld.

