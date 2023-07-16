Unity old students seek FG’s action on curriculum

The Unity Schools Old Students’ Association (USOSA) has urged the federal government to develop a school curriculum that is relevant to its national needs. President-General…

The Unity Schools Old Students’ Association (USOSA) has urged the federal government to develop a school curriculum that is relevant to its national needs.

President-General of USOSA, Michael Magaji, made the appeal while briefing journalists yesterday in Abuja ahead of the association’s forthcoming national education summit.

Magaji said the summit, billed for July 20, would discuss solutions to challenges faced by the education sector.

“The curriculum needs to adapt to the reality of today’s world. People are moving from just testing to actually testing people’s creativity because it’s not just about scoring As and Bs, but the quality of one’s emotional intelligence.

“So, we don’t just have a duty to educate the children, but also form their characters. That’s the aspect of the curriculum that needs to be addressed. We need to continuously look at it and figure out how to adapt the curriculum to the reality of life,” he said.

