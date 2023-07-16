Tinubu mourns late Prof Shinkafi, pledges assistance to family

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described the death of Prof Abdullahi Muhammed Shinkafi, as shocking and a great loss to the All Progressives Congress (APC)…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described the death of Prof Abdullahi Muhammed Shinkafi, as shocking and a great loss to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the entire country.

A former chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Finance, James Abiodun Faleke, who led a delegation to the family of the deceased on behalf of President Tinubu on Saturday in Abuja, said Prof Shinkafi was a committed party man and always willing to assist.

He said Tinubu’s administration will continue to support the family the professor left behind.

“Shinkafi is a party stalwart, an Islamic scholar of international repute and academician par excellence. We grieve with the family of the dead Prof. we urge the family to take heart.

“We are here on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We thank God that you and the wives are professors and you have a career. We are ready to assist the family in any way,” he said.

Also a former Chief of Staff to Femi Gbajabiamila; Sanusi Garba Rikiji, who was a close friend of the late professor and part of the delegation, said he had called the late professor two hours before his death.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...