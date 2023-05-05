United Nigeria eyes regional flights after IATA safety audit

United Nigeria Airlines (UNA), one of the nation’s domestic airlines, has officially joined the league of airlines on the International Air Transport Association (IATA)…

United Nigeria Airlines (UNA), one of the nation’s domestic airlines, has officially joined the league of airlines on the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) registry.

IATA yesterday presented the certificate to the airline at a ceremony held in its office in Lagos.

With the presentation to the UNA, the number of airlines on the IOSA registry has increased to six in Nigeria.

IATA Manager for West and Central Africa, Dr Samson Fatokun, who presented the certificate said UNA can be said to adhere to the best safety standards by any mega carrier of the world.

“This is the same standard that other big carriers have. It means you are on the same level as them. It is always a great opportunity for us at IATA to present IOSA to any airline. In less than two years of operations, you are already on the register.

“What this means is that said you adhere to the best global safety standards. This is good and you should be proud of yourself.

“We have very few airlines in West and CA on the register and you are one of those few. We hope you would be able to sustain that.

The Chief Operating Officer of UNA, Mazi Osita Okonkwo, said the journey to be on IOSA started six months ago with rigorous processes and procedures which eventually yielded results.

“It opened our eyes to so many things. We thank our team that worked for so many hours, days and months to get to where we are.”

He said it was the determination of the management of the airline under the chairmanship of Prof. Obiorah Okonkwo to be on the IOSA register in less than two years of operations.

This is one step towards our long-term objective. We have plans of going regional and international and being on IATA register is a requirement. We are happy and we want you to watch this space as we make further announcements in weeks to come.”