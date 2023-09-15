UNILAG slashes school fees by 13% after protests

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has slashed school fees by 5 to 13 per cent following protests by students. In July, the university announced an…

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has slashed school fees by 5 to 13 per cent following protests by students.

In July, the university announced an upward review of its fees effective September 1.

The hike put the sessional mandatory charges for new undergraduate students at ₦‎126,325 for courses without a lab/studio and ₦‎176,325 for one academic session for courses that use a laboratory or studio.

However, the sessional mandatory charges for returning students were put at ₦‎100,750 for courses without labs and studios while courses with access to labs and studios were fixed at ₦‎140,250.

The university said the approved charge for all medical students of the institution was ₦‎190,250.

But following a meeting with the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), the university management in a statement Thursday said it granted micro fee cuts to the students who have been demanding a reversal of the hike.

Among the resolutions reached at the meeting with the university management is the reinstatement of UNILAG’s student union government, which was dissolved in 2016.

The following are new fees

Obligatory fees

*Utility charges for all students were reduced to ₦15,000 from ₦20,000.

*The obligatory fees for new undergraduate students were reviewed from ₦126,325 to ₦116,325 for courses without *Lab/Studio and ₦176,325 to ₦166,325:00 for Courses with Lab/Studio.

*The obligatory fees for returning undergraduate students were reviewed from ₦100,750 to ₦80,750 for courses without Lab/Studio; ₦140,250 to ₦120,250 for courses with Lab/Studio; and from ₦190,250 to ₦170,250 for medical/pharmacy students and students in health professions.

The convocation fee to be paid by all final-year students was reduced to ₦27,000 from ₦30,000.

Hostel fees

*For undergraduate hostels in Akoka and Yaba campuses, the fees were reduced to ₦43, 000 from ₦90,000.

*For hostels in the Idi-Araba campus, the fees were reduced to N65,000 from ₦120,000.

*The fees for Sodeinde Hall were reduced to N135,000 from ₦250,000.

