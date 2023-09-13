UniJos students protest fee hike

A large number of University of Jos (UniJos) students Tuesday staged a peaceful protest over the increment in their school fees which they put at…

A large number of University of Jos (UniJos) students Tuesday staged a peaceful protest over the increment in their school fees which they put at about 300 per cent hike.

They lamented that students in some departments were expected to pay as high as N160,000 rather than the initial N45,000 minimum.

The students chanted solidarity songs at the university’s permanent site gate, carried placards with different inscriptions, and made speeches via a public address system.

The President of the Student Union Government (SUG), Longmun Dakon, told our correspondent that they were already discussing with the management of the institution.

He called on the students to conduct themselves peacefully, saying that they should support the union and pray for a successful deliberation with the management on the issue.

The protest, which began around 9am, lasted for about four hours.

