UNICEF donates health centre to Benue community

Country Representative of UNICEF in Nigeria, Cristian Munduate, who performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the new health facility, harped on birth registration for children.

Munduate, while addressing women and stakeholders at the clinic, stated that, “Every child under five years must have its birth registered and have a birth certificate. It is important. If you come to the health facility, ensure you have the birth of your children registered.”