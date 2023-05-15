Senate: Akpabio secures Lagos support

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that the state will support Senators Godwill Akpabio (APC, Akwa Ibom) and Barau Jibrin (APC, Kano) to emerge…

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that the state will support Senators Godwill Akpabio (APC, Akwa Ibom) and Barau Jibrin (APC, Kano) to emerge as Senate President and Deputy Senate President of the 10th Senate as approved by the National Working Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sanwo-Olu who disclosed this when Akpabio led some senators-elect on a courtesy visit on him in Lagos, said that the former Akwa Ibom State governor possessed the qualities to lead the National Assembly.

“The 10th Assembly when it is inaugurated should be about purposeful and meaningful service. It is about a clear collaboration between the executive and the legislature. It is about identifying that we are here to serve our people. We are here on the mandate of the people.”

Sanwo-Olu, who praised Akpabio for having members of the opposition parties in his team, urged him to continue his engagements with other aspirants and stakeholders in order to accommodate all interests in the National Assembly.

Akpabio thanked the governor for the support and promised that the 10th National Assembly under his leadership would collaborate with the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to replicate his achievements in Lagos State all over the country.

He said Tinubu and successive governors in Lagos had a track record of achievements that were needed at the national level.

“We would do everything possible to bring Foreign Direct Investments through legislation. We would do our best to make Nigeria a business-friendly economy. Even in the marine sector; we would ensure our ports become friendlier,” he said.

Akpabio said he had the support of 69 members already but was targeting 86 members before June.

He said members supporting him were those who had refused to be bought.

Senator Jibrin said no government could succeed without a robust National Assembly populated with sound legislators.

Serving senators and senators-elect on the entourage include Ali Ndume, Opeyemi Bamidele, Abdulaziz Yar’adua, and Solomon Adeola among others.