UniAbuja to begin Master’s degree in diabetes education

The ﬁrst cohort of students on a new Master’s degree in Diabetes Education at the University of Abuja will commence their studies on Thursday.

A statement from the university and signed by Dr Habib Yakoob said the 18-month, dual learning MSc DME in Diabetes Education sets a new standard in the continent’s health education landscape.

It said 18 students had been pre-selected for the curriculum developed in partnership with Diabetes Africa, a non-proﬁt network of experts.

The statement said, “Students for the new programme include physicians, pharmacists, dieticians, nurses, senior academic staﬀ as well as an ophthalmologist and a dermatologist.”

The statement said the initiative was timely as recent studies estimate the prevalence of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, a common form of diabetes, to be 5.7% in Nigeria, equating approximately to six million people aged 15-64.

Felicia Anumah, Professor of Medicine, Endocrinology and Diabetology, and Director of the Centre for Diabetes Studies at the university described the initiative as “representing a major milestone for the University and for health education in Nigeria,” adding that “Trained diabetes educators are a key component of a well-rounded, quality and cost-eﬀective diabetes care strategy.”

The Vice-Chancellor, University of Abuja, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, said, “When trained as diabetes educators, healthcare professionals can transfer invaluable knowledge to people living with diabetes to help them manage their conditions in the community outside of a medical environment.”

