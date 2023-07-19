Reps investigate abandonment of Kano-Maiduguri Road project

The House of Representatives Tuesday mandated its committee on works (when constituted) to investigate the abandonment of section 1 of the ongoing Kano-Maiduguri Road by…

The House of Representatives Tuesday mandated its committee on works (when constituted) to investigate the abandonment of section 1 of the ongoing Kano-Maiduguri Road by contractors.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Yusuf Shittu Galambi who recalled that the Federal Government approved a contract for the dualisation of the road in October 2006.

He said: “The Kano-Maiduguri road is a major link to several States in the country including Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Yobe and Borno States, among others.

“The contract for the construction of Section 1 of the project was awarded to Dantata and Sawoe Construction Company Nigeria Limited”.

Galambi said the other four sections of the road had been completed many years ago, while section 1 was abandoned and “is now in a deplorable condition which poses a major risk to commuters as accidents are recorded on a regular basis and hoodlums are taking advantage to unleash mayhem on unsuspecting road users.

“Due to the dilapidation of the road, economic activities in the area have been paralyzed, thus causing untold hardship to the people”.

The House adopted the motion and referred it to its committee on works (when constituted) to investigate and report back within three weeks for further legislative action.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...