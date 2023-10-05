Shettima urges NEDC to prioritise agriculture, education, others as legacy projects

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has implored the North East Development Commission (NEDC) to prioritise investments in legacy projects, including agriculture, education and smart transportation…

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has implored the North East Development Commission (NEDC) to prioritise investments in legacy projects, including agriculture, education and smart transportation also referred to as electric transport vehicles and tricycles.

VP Shettima spoke on Wednesday when the board and management of NEDC presented the North-East Stabilisation and Development Master Plan (NESDMP) to him at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking on the NEDC’s plan for the region, the vice president urged the commission to be prudent with its resources and invest in projects that will have a lasting impact on the region.

He noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would ensure that total security is returned to the North East region, even as he also pledged unalloyed support for NEDC to actualise all of its objectives but urged its board and management to “Unite as a team and do what is right for the people.”

Shettima acknowledged numerous challenges confronting the people of the region, noting that they could be surmounted if the people and leaders work together.

Earlier, Chairman, NEDC board, Paul Tarfa, said the purpose of the visit and presentation of the master plan was to highlight the importance of the document and to ensure that it is implemented.

