‘Under Tinubu, ECOWAS will foster closer ties among members’

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Non-Serving Senators Group has said the emergence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will foster stronger relations among member states.

The group, in a statement Monday by its Convener, Senator Basheer Lado, said Tinubu’s election as chairman of the sub-regional bloc reflected his exceptional leadership skills, diplomatic acumen, and unwavering commitment to regional development.

Lado expressed the belief that Tinubu’s vast experience and visionary approach would steer ECOWAS towards greater heights of regional integration, socio-economic prosperity and peace.

He said, “Under President Tinubu’s astute leadership, we are confident that ECOWAS will further strengthen economic cooperation, and foster closer ties among member states. His unwavering dedication to upholding democratic principles, human rights, and the rule of law will undoubtedly solidify ECOWAS’s position as a vanguard of regional stability and progress.

“We have complete faith that he will tirelessly work towards advancing Nigeria’s interests and the collective welfare of the ECOWAS region, leveraging his extensive network and strong relationships with regional leaders to achieve shared objectives.”

The group urged all stakeholders within the region to join hands with President Tinubu in his mission to build a prosperous, peaceful and integrated West Africa.

Meanwhile, the Speaker House of Representatives, Tajuddeen Abbas, has assured that the president will turn around the fortunes of ECOWAS as its new chairman.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, on Monday, Abbas expressed confidence that Tinubu will deploy his wealth of experience in public administration to spearhead sustainable socio-economic plans for the African sub-region.

By Abdullateef Salau & Balarabe Alkassim

