Ummitta: How election petition tribunal stalls murder trial of Chinese

The trial of the Chinese, Frank Geng Quanrong, accused of killing his Nigerian lover, Ummulkulsum Sani Buhari, popularly known as Ummita, in Kano State has…

The trial of the Chinese, Frank Geng Quanrong, accused of killing his Nigerian lover, Ummulkulsum Sani Buhari, popularly known as Ummita, in Kano State has been halted by the ongoing election petition tribunal sittings across Nigeria.

It was gathered that part of the reasons the trial was being halted was because the Judge, Justice Sunusi Ado Ma’aji, was currently out of the state attending the sittings of an election petition tribunal.

Daily Trust reports that the murder of the 23-year-old Ummita, as well as the nature of the relationship between the victim and the suspect, has become the subject of an unending debate.

The suspect earlier denied charges levelled against him before a Kano High Court sitting on Miller Road presided over by Justice Sunusi Ado Ma’aji, but later in a subsequent court session confirmed killing her with a knife.

While being cross examined, the defendant told the prosecution counsel, Barrister Aisha Mahmud, that he came to Nigeria in 2019 and was working with BBY Textile Company and that he earned N1.5m monthly.

He further revealed before the court how he spent N60m on the late Ummita in the two years they were dating.

It would also be recalled that the prosecution counsels led by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Aisha Muhammad, closed their witness presentation, while the defense counsels led by Barrister Muhammad Dan-Azumi, began presenting theirs.

The last sitting saw the defence counsel presented a urologist, Dr Abdullahi Abubakar, from the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) as the second defense witness and the case was adjourned to April 6.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...