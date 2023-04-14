✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
News

Umahi tasks council chairs on rural electrification projects, others

Gov Dave Umahi of Ebonyi
Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has urged council chairmen in the 13 local government areas (LGAs) of the state to execute water and rural electrification projects in their domain.

Umahi made the call during the inauguration of the state branch of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Abakaliki on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ultramodern ALGON complex has office accommodation for the 13 local governments in the state.

The governor said that the project was part of efforts to ensure more dividend of democracy to the people.

He said that creating people’s oriented projects in the rural areas could go a long way to open the state to more investors.

