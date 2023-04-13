Adamawa rerun: 36,935 Voters To determine Fintiri, Binani’s fate

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Adamawa, Barrister Hudu Ari, has said about 36,935 voters are expected to vote in Saturday’s supplementary elections. He stated…

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Adamawa, Barrister Hudu Ari, has said about 36,935 voters are expected to vote in Saturday’s supplementary elections.

He stated this during a stakeholders meeting on Thursday.

Ari said security agencies had been given mandate to arrest and prosecute any perpetrator of electoral violence.

“The law will take its full cause on anybody or group of persons, whatever his or her position trying to cause violence,” he added.

He urged leaders of political parties to ensure only one agent accredited by the commission is allowed at the polling units and collation centers.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is up against Senator Aisha Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the rerun exercise.

March 18 governorship election was declared inconclusive but Fintiri was leading.