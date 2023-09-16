UK warship leaves Nigeria, continues security activities in Gulf of Guinea

The Royal Navy warship (HMS Trent), has concluded her visit to Nigeria where she supported maritime security in the region, helping the Nigerian Navy develop…

The Royal Navy warship (HMS Trent), has concluded her visit to Nigeria where she supported maritime security in the region, helping the Nigerian Navy develop critical capabilities to fight illegal crimes at sea, encompassing piracy, illicit trafficking, and other illegal activities.

The UK High Commission in Nigeria said during the ship’s 5-day visit to Nigeria, the Royal Marines boarding team trained closely with the Nigerian Navy on all aspects of vessel boarding, search and seizure, and firefighting demonstrations conducted by her Ship’s Company.

HMS Trent’s Commanding Officer, Commander Tim Langford said: “It has been a pleasure to witness the strengthening of the relationship between my Ship’s Company and our friends and partners in the Nigerian Navy.

“We can achieve so much more when we work together, and the integrated training achieved over the past few days will allow our two nations to work increasingly closely in improving maritime security within the Gulf of Guinea.”

Alongside the training events, HMS Trent hosted a Maritime Domain Awareness Exchange Programme which had senior leadership members of the Nigerian Navy in attendance.

UK High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, said: “We are pleased to see a new phase of cooperation between the UK’s Royal Navy and 42 Commando and the Nigerian Navy.

“This reiterates the UK’s commitment to collaborating with Nigeria’s armed forces to deal with illegal activities at sea in the Gulf of Guinea.

“Thanks to Commander Tim Langford and the entire crew of the Royal Navy warship, HMS Trent for their visit to Lagos, Nigeria. Good luck in your operations on combatting piracy, the illegal wildlife trade and maritime security more broadly.”

After leaving Lagos, HMS Trent and 42 Commando will head to Ghana to continue to train Gulf of Guinea allies to bring stability to wider West Africa.

