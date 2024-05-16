✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Residents commend FCTA for evacuating waste from Karu cemetery

Residents of Karu, a satellite town in the FCT, have commended the effort of the Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD) of the FCTA (FCTA) for…

    By Damilola F. Matthew

Residents of Karu, a satellite town in the FCT, have commended the effort of the Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD) of the FCTA (FCTA) for the evacuation of waste from the Karu cemetery.

The residents commended the STDD Coordinator, Abdulkadir Zulkiflu, and the acting Director of Environmental Services of STDD, Mr Dauda Akuna, for working together towards maintaining a clean and healthy environment in the satellite towns.

One of the residents, Engr Tony Okafor, called on all contractors handling the evacuation of waste within the satellite towns to be equally proactive and more efficient as the rains had started in order to maintain a clean and healthy environment.

It would be recalled that Mr Zulkiflu, upon assumption of duty, met with the representatives of the six area councils in order to coordinate activities related to waste evacuation in the satellite towns.

City & Crime reports that before the evacuation, the waste was an eyesore.

 

