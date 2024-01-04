UK foundation disburses Christmas, New Year palliatives to orphans in Kano

A United Kingdom (UK)-based organisation, Moses Andishu Obudu Initiative, has disbursed food and domestic items worth over 10 million naira to widows and orphans within communities in Nigeria.

Shortly after the distribution, the CEO of the initiative, Moses Ted Andishu, disclosed that the gesture was carried out to commemorate the spirit of Christmas and New Year festivities with the less privileged.

He explained that the disbursement of the items was targeted at easing the pains of the vulnerable populace in periods like this, adding that the poor of the poorest formed the core of the major beneficiaries of the exercise.

He noted that the Obudu Initiative, a foundation he created in 2020, has its vision and mission to empower indigent persons in pursuance of poverty alleviation among the vulnerable groups in the communities.

It was revealed that the initiative was formed in 2020 when he visited his home, Obudu Local Government Area of Cross Rivers State, and met different challenges faced by his people and was moved to start a movement in assisting the vulnerable. Through the years the initiative has supported several people with motorcycles for local transportation, sewing machines for tailoring businesses, and soft skill development for leadership as well as provision of food items for many widows.