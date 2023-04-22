UK deputy PM resigns over bullying

Dominic Raab has resigned as the United Kingdom (UK) deputy prime minister after a bullying inquiry found he acted in an “intimidating and aggressive” way…

The inquiry by a senior lawyer was set up by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after eight formal complaints about Mr Raab’s behaviour as a minister.

The lawyer made multiple findings that fit a description of bullying in a report submitted to Sunak.

Mr Raab said the inquiry was “flawed and sets a dangerous precedent,” but added that he would quit the government if the inquiry by a senior lawyer, Adam Tolley KC, made any finding of bullying against him.

The bullying complaints, which involved 24 people, relate to Mr Raab’s previous periods as justice secretary and foreign secretary under Boris Johnson, and his time as Brexit secretary under Theresa May.

Mr Tolley’s report concluded that Mr Raab had engaged in an “abuse or misuse of power” as foreign secretary and acted in a manner that was intimidating” to officials at the Ministry of Justice.

In a resignation letter to Sunak, Raab stated that the inquiry “dismissed all but two of the claims levelled against me.” (BBC)