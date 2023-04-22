I’m ready to quit acting for marriage – Aisha Jogana

Aisha Muhammed Jogana is one of the leading female artistes in Kannywood popular for her ability to effectively interpret roles efficiently. In this interview, the…

Aisha Muhammed Jogana is one of the leading female artistes in Kannywood popular for her ability to effectively interpret roles efficiently. In this interview, the actress talks about the industry, her challenges, among other issues.

Where did you grow up?

I was born and raised in Jogana of Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State. I attended primary and secondary school there, though I dropped out and got married.

Unfortunately, the marriage crashed and along the line, I got involved with Kannywood after my failed marriage. I have been in the industry for about seven years now and I am 28 years old.

How did you get involved with Kannywood?

I got involved with Kannywood through a friend who happens to be a photographer in the industry. I used to follow the photographer to film locations when I was less busy. Gradually, I began to develop interest in acting even though I have never nursed that ambition before in my life, and that was how I started acting.

How did you feel on your first day at location?

It wasn’t easy honestly. As I told you earlier, I had no experience at all and I only developed the idea while visiting locations. Therefore, you can understand the feeling of inexperience combined with anxiety at the same time. However, with encouragement from my colleagues and friends, I was able to overcome those feelings, and here I am today.

When you decided to venture into acting, did you face any form of resistance from either your parents or friends?

Indeed, I faced serious resistance from my family. It was then that I learnt that the industry has been perceived differently by different people. It took me time to convince my family to allow me try my luck in acting. After serious persuasions and providing convincing reasons, my family gave their consent, but it wasn’t easy.

What were the reasons for their resistance?

They were all based on misconception and ill-informed concocted stories created to dent the image of operators and the film industry. The good thing is that I was able to change all those ill-conceived notions barely few days into my joining the industry as an actress. Many failed to take acting as a profession and as such they also failed to see the operators as people earning lawful earnings.

Can you tell us your first film?

I think my first film was ‘Jahilan Kauye’ and the second was ‘Ba sarki sai Allah’, if I am not mistaken. However, I became popular with TV series such as ‘In da Ranka’, and ‘Rayuwar Duniya’. These are the series that gave me my breakthrough as an artist, and I have worked with several TV series, some of which are yet to be released while many will soon be released.

What would you say is your happiest moment as an actress?

The happiest moment was when it dawned on me that I’ve become financially independent, without relying on someone else to meet my financial needs. It always makes me happy when I solve one or two financial problems by myself and I always feel good when I assist someone solve his or her financial issues.

Have you faced any form of embarrassment for playing a particular role?

Apparently, virtually every actor or actress gets to play a role that the public may misinterpret as the actor’s real-life character. It has happened to many of us, and for me, I played a role as part of a syndicate, and people thought that the role I played in the film is my real-life character and which is not.

It might interest you to know that I almost asked the director to change that role for me because people were beginning to perceive me to be that character in real life, but my director told me that the fact that people see me as that character means I am a good actress; who had put in her best in interpreting roles given to her. He told me that with time, it will all wear away and people will instead of castigating me as usual, later praise my performance.

To God be the glory, that was exactly what happened. People praised me for playing the role they had castigated me for initially.

Who is your role model in Kannywood?

Every successful artist in Kannywood is my role model; I have very good relationship with singers, producers, directors and all other stakeholder in the film industry. Therefore, every stakeholder is my role model.

Is Aisha in any relationship after her failed marriage?

Yes, I am seriously in a relationship with someone who is equally in the industry. I am ever ready to leave acting for marriage at any point in time.

Do you have any regret joining Kannywood?

Honestly, I do not have any regret being an actress. To me, acting is just like any other profession or career; it is a legal avenue of earning a living.