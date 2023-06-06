✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
News

UI Prof Shot dead

A professor of Social and Environmental Forestry at the University of Ibadan (UI) has been killed by suspected assassin. The late Prof. Opeyemi Ajewole was…

A professor of Social and Environmental Forestry at the University of Ibadan (UI) has been killed by suspected assassin.

The late Prof. Opeyemi Ajewole was assassinated in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital while on his way home on Monday night.

Confirming the incident, a colleague of the deceased said Ajewole was killed by suspected assassins on his way home.

“It is true. He was killed last night while returning home. They shot him and took his car. He was my friend,” he said.

The Principal Assistant Registrar, Public Communications, at the university, Joke Akinpelu, also confirmed the incident saying;“ Yes, it is true. But we are not sure if it is armed robbers or hired assassins.”

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: