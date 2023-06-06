UI Prof Shot dead

A professor of Social and Environmental Forestry at the University of Ibadan (UI) has been killed by suspected assassin. The late Prof. Opeyemi Ajewole was…

A professor of Social and Environmental Forestry at the University of Ibadan (UI) has been killed by suspected assassin.

The late Prof. Opeyemi Ajewole was assassinated in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital while on his way home on Monday night.

Confirming the incident, a colleague of the deceased said Ajewole was killed by suspected assassins on his way home.

“It is true. He was killed last night while returning home. They shot him and took his car. He was my friend,” he said.

The Principal Assistant Registrar, Public Communications, at the university, Joke Akinpelu, also confirmed the incident saying;“ Yes, it is true. But we are not sure if it is armed robbers or hired assassins.”

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...