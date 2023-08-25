NBA charges Fagbemi to prioritise judicial reforms

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has charged the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Later Fagbemi to immediately prioritise reforms in Nigeria’s justice…

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has charged the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Later Fagbemi to immediately prioritise reforms in Nigeria’s justice system.

The President of the association, Yakubu Maikyau, gave the charge yesterday after meeting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Maikyau said the areas mostly in need of addressing would be issues like outdated salaries for judicial officers and lengthy court processes.

The NBA President, who described Fagbemi’s appointment as a perfect fit for the role, expressed optimism while urging collaboration between the legal community and the government.

He was at the villa to thank the President ahead of the associations conference scheduled for the weekend.

