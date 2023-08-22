UBEC partners British Council on STEP training for teachers

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) in partnership with the British Council, held a four-day capacity building workshop in Lagos, aimed at training the Trainers…

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) in partnership with the British Council, held a four-day capacity building workshop in Lagos, aimed at training the Trainers of the Strengthening Teacher English Proficiency (STEP) programme.

This 17-week programme seeks to transform the teachers’ performance in the classroom as well as improve learning outcomes through effective communication skills in the classroom. Participants of this training include four public school teachers each from the 36 states of the federation, including the FCT.

Executive Secretary, UBEC, Dr Hamid Boboyi, represented by the Director, Teachers’ Development, UBEC, Aleshin Olumayowa, in his remarks applauded the British Council for keying into such initiative for the greater good of the Nigerian education system.

Lagos demolishes building for contravening construction laws

NIGERIA DAILY: What FCT Residents Feel About Wike’s Demolition Threat

Country Director for Programmes, UBEC, Chikodi Onyemerela, described the capacity building programme as a step in the right direction in enhancing the English proficiency of Nigerian teachers.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...