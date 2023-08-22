Lagos demolishes building for contravening construction laws

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has begun the removal of a five-floor structure located at 7, BreadFruit Street on Lagos Island, for allegedly…

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has begun the removal of a five-floor structure located at 7, BreadFruit Street on Lagos Island, for allegedly contravening construction laws.

The LASBCA General Manager, Mr Gbolahan Oki, made the disclosure in a statement in Lagos on Monday.

The statement was issued by the Assistant Director, Public Affairs of LASBCA, Mrs Adetayo Akitoye-Asagba.

Oki said the demolition was part of efforts to reduce the rate of illegal constructions, curb the menace of building collapses, and avert danger.

He said the owner of the building did not obtain any approval from the agency, contrary to the provisions of the law guiding construction works in every part of the state.

He alleged that warnings and notices served on the developer to stop work were ignored.

He said from records, a request for a development permit by the developer was rejected because the area was on government land under the supervision of Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency. (NAN)

The general manager said the agency would not rest on its oars until the building construction protocol is fully observed by all relevant stakeholders to ensure the safety of the lives and property of residents.

