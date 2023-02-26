Two women shot in Bayelsa as violence trails polls in Rivers

In Bayelsa State, two women sustained gunshot injuries during a violence that broke out in Ofoni Ward, the home town of the Deputy Governor of…

In Bayelsa State, two women sustained gunshot injuries during a violence that broke out in Ofoni Ward, the home town of the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, during the governorship election.

An eyewitness, who is a voter at the polling unit, told Daily Trust on Sunday that three irate youths from the community had shot a lady over some misunderstanding, which stalled the election process in the area.

According to him, the bullet hit another middle-aged woman who was rushed to a nearby clinic for treatment.

Two of the three thugs, who masterminded the uproar, were said to have been apprehended by the crowd and handed over to security personnel.

BREAKING: Obi wins in Tinubu’s campaign DG’s polling booth

Voters flee polling units as Boko Haram strikes in Borno

In Rivers, pockets of violence were reported in some local government areas of the state. Many voters were allegedly harassed by the leading political party in the state on a particular candidate to vote for.

A reporter with Punch, Gbenga Oloniniran was yesterday afternoon arrested by a team of policemen near the residence of Governor Nyesom Wike in Rumuiprikon, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

Oloniniran, who was on election duty, was taking snapshots of a scene where policemen were arresting some youths at a polling unit when the operatives swooped on him.