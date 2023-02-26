Voters flee polling units as Boko Haram strikes in Borno

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists stormed Goza town in Goza Local Government Area of Borno State yesterday, disrupting voting exercise. The insurgents struck while voters were…

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists stormed Goza town in Goza Local Government Area of Borno State yesterday, disrupting voting exercise.

The insurgents struck while voters were participating in the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Emir of Goza, Mohammed Shehu Timta, confirmed the attack to Daily Trust on Sunday, saying five persons were injured.

He said, “Boko Haram insurgents launched an attack into the heart of the town, shooting sporadically. Five people sustained injuries. The injured have been taken to Maiduguri for medical attention.

“They came around 8:30am, so voters had lined-up for accreditation when the incident occurred, many voters that scampered for safety have not returned while we are making efforts to convince them to return.”

He said security agencies have reinforced and chased the infiltrators.

“DIG of police incharge of North East, who is from Goza, was here and things are now under control,” he said.

Goza is the hometown of senator, Ali Ndume, who is currently seeking reelection.