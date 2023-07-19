Taraba governor appoints 7 female commissioners

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State has appointed seven females and 14 males as commissioners.
The commissioners were earlier confirmed by the Taraba State House of Assembly.
The swearing-in was performed by the State Chief Judge, Justice Joel Filibus Agya at the Gym Hall, Jolly Nyameh Stadium Jalingo.
The Governor explained that the selection was done with the spirit of inclusivity, fairness, and balance, adding that his administration recognized the importance of allowing the youths to grow hence the dominance of youths in the cabinet.
“The youths have demonstrated capacity with innovative ideas to leadership and we need to give them opportunities to grow and contribute their quota to the development of the society. We have equally involved women in our quest to ensure gender inclusivity.
Taraba Govt House as a symbol of newness
Jalingo High Court nullifies appointment of Taraba PDP chairman
“I know you will face challenges, but your experiences in the past will help you to overcome them all. So, work in synergy with your colleagues and other members of the State Executive Council,” he said.
The new commissioners and their portfolios are:
Engr Naomi Tanko Agbu – Ministry of Energy and Economy Development
Dr.Sarah Enoch Adi – Ministry of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning
Yakubu Maikasuwa SAN – Ministry of Justice
Dr. Augustina Godwin – Ministry of Education
Mrs. Zainab Usman – Ministry of Information and Re-orientation
Prof Nicholas Oliver Namessan – Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security
Mrs. Mary Sinjen – Ministry of Women Affairs and Child Development
Mr. Peter George – Ministry of Commerce and Industries
Mr. Gideon Nonso – Ministry of Digital Economy and Innovation
Mr. Joseph Joshua – Ministry of Youths and Sports Development
Yakubu S Yakubu – Ministry of Transport Development
Mrs. Aishat Abdul’aziz Barde – Ministry of Environment and Climate Change
Hon. Titus Joseph Dagombe – Ministry of Heritage and Eco-Tourism
Dr. Bodiya Bansheya – Ministry of Health
Mr. Habu James Philips – Ministry of Cooperative and Poverty Alleviation
Mr. Usman Muslimu Abdullahi – Ministry of Science and Technology
Hon. Saviour Bazolig Noku – Ministry of Special Duties and Social Development
Dr Philister Ibrahim Musa – Ministry of Social Justice and Reorientation
Daniel Ishaku – Ministry of Water Management and Aquatic Affairs
Comrade Moseh Luka – Ministry of Works and Infrastructure Development.
Comrade Julius Peter – Ministry of Urban and Rural Development
Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start
Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More
I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More