Taraba governor appoints 7 female commissioners

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State has appointed seven females and 14 males as commissioners.

The commissioners were earlier confirmed by the Taraba State House of Assembly.

The swearing-in was performed by the State Chief Judge, Justice Joel Filibus Agya at the Gym Hall, Jolly Nyameh Stadium Jalingo.

The Governor explained that the selection was done with the spirit of inclusivity, fairness, and balance, adding that his administration recognized the importance of allowing the youths to grow hence the dominance of youths in the cabinet.

“The youths have demonstrated capacity with innovative ideas to leadership and we need to give them opportunities to grow and contribute their quota to the development of the society. We have equally involved women in our quest to ensure gender inclusivity.

“I know you will face challenges, but your experiences in the past will help you to overcome them all. So, work in synergy with your colleagues and other members of the State Executive Council,” he said.

The new commissioners and their portfolios are:

Engr Naomi Tanko Agbu – Ministry of Energy and Economy Development

Dr.Sarah Enoch Adi – Ministry of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning

Yakubu Maikasuwa SAN – Ministry of Justice

Dr. Augustina Godwin – Ministry of Education

Mrs. Zainab Usman – Ministry of Information and Re-orientation

Prof Nicholas Oliver Namessan – Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security

Mrs. Mary Sinjen – Ministry of Women Affairs and Child Development

Mr. Peter George – Ministry of Commerce and Industries

Mr. Gideon Nonso – Ministry of Digital Economy and Innovation

Mr. Joseph Joshua – Ministry of Youths and Sports Development

Yakubu S Yakubu – Ministry of Transport Development

Mrs. Aishat Abdul’aziz Barde – Ministry of Environment and Climate Change

Hon. Titus Joseph Dagombe – Ministry of Heritage and Eco-Tourism

Dr. Bodiya Bansheya – Ministry of Health

Mr. Habu James Philips – Ministry of Cooperative and Poverty Alleviation

Mr. Usman Muslimu Abdullahi – Ministry of Science and Technology

Hon. Saviour Bazolig Noku – Ministry of Special Duties and Social Development

Dr Philister Ibrahim Musa – Ministry of Social Justice and Reorientation

Daniel Ishaku – Ministry of Water Management and Aquatic Affairs

Comrade Moseh Luka – Ministry of Works and Infrastructure Development.

Comrade Julius Peter – Ministry of Urban and Rural Development

