Turkish institute honours Northern female entrepreneurs

The Yunus Emre Institute, in collaboration with the Turkish Embassy, marked 2024 Women’s Day by honouring young northern women who had made remarkable achievements in their respective fields.

The recipients included the founder and director of DemaRx, Zainab B. Yau; President of SWA Sports, Aisha Shuaibu; CEO of BGR Consulting, Habibah A. Waziri; and Visual Artist, Mariam Maigida.

The Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Hidayet Bayraktar, reiterated his joy and acknowledgement of the International Women’s Day, stressing the crucial role women play in society, a view that was also expressed by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the man who founded modern Turkey.

He emphasised the significance of establishing a more equitable and inclusive society while recognising the priceless contributions made by women to the community.

The coordinator of Yunus Emre, Musa Erbaş, also expressed profound respect for the ever-changing narrative and struggle of women in Africa, underscoring the institute’s commitment to cultural exchange and education.

Through presentations like “Education and Entrepreneurship,” “Women’s Leadership Role in Education,” “Women in African Sports,” and “The Place of Women in Art,” the recipients delved into critical issues surrounding gender equality and women’s empowerment.