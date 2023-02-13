Turkish Embassy, MURIC seek help for earthquake victims

The Embassy of The Republic of Turkey in Abuja and the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) have appealed for immediate help for the victims of the…

The Embassy of The Republic of Turkey in Abuja and the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) have appealed for immediate help for the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Daily Trust reports that an earthquake struck southern and central Turkey, and northern and western Syria on February 6, leading to over 30,000 deaths, thousands injured and wanton destruction of properties in both countries.

In a notice of appeal on Sunday in Abuja, the Embassy listed some of the most needed items as winter clothing (adult and children) winter jacket/overcoat, raincoat, boots, sweater, trousers, gloves, neckpiece/neck-scarf, beret/cop, socks and underwear.

It also listed tents, beds, mattresses (for the tents), blankets, sleeping bags/mummy bag catalytic stove with tube, heater, cylinder/tube vacuum flask/thermos, torch, power bank, and generator.

The statement equally listed food (durable food items-canned food), baby food/formula, diapers/nappies cleaning and hygiene materials, and sanitary pad among others needed to be distributed to the victims.

“Please place your items in clear bags and provide an itemized list of the contents in the bag.

The in-kind donations will be sent to Türkiye via Turkish Airlines in a speedy and prioritized manner,” the statement said.

It also listed the donation collection point as Abuja: No. 46 Aminu Kano Crescent Wuse 2 Abuja, FCT; Lagos: ARMADA International Limited 8 Solomon Agbontan Road (Aerodrome Road) Apapa, Lagos State.

In a separate statement, the MURIC Executive Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, urged the Federal Government of Nigeria, humanitarian groups and wealthy individuals to send relief materials to Turkiye and Syria where an earthquake has claimed over 28,000 lives.

Akintola urged FG and the international community, particularly the United Nations (UN), to mobilise relief materials for the two countries.