News

‘Hit and Run’ driver kills woman on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

A ‘Hit and Run’ driver on Sunday, killed a middle-aged woman (name unknown) near Ifo Police Station on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway. Mr Adetunji Oyebola, the Ifo…

A ‘Hit and Run’ driver on Sunday, killed a middle-aged woman (name unknown) near Ifo Police Station on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

Mr Adetunji Oyebola, the Ifo Divisional Commander, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), in Ogun, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun. Oyebola said that the incident occurred at the early hours of Sunday.

“The driver of the unidentified vehicle knocked down a woman (pedestrian) immediately after the Ifo Police Station inbound Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

“The corpse of the victim had been taken to the mortuary at Ifo General Hospital, Ogun, by the TRACE personnel in collaboration with the Ifo Local Government health officials,” he said.

Oyebola implored motorists to desist from excessive speeding and reckless driving to avoid mishap on the road.

He also advised pedestrians to always exercise patience while crossing to prevent being knocked down by vehicles. (NAN)

