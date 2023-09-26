TUC, transporters protest RTEAN ban in Lagos

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) yesterday protested the ban on RTEAN operations by the Lagos State…

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) yesterday protested the ban on RTEAN operations by the Lagos State government.

Hundreds of their members stormed the Lagos State House of Assembly carrying placards with inscriptions such as “President Bola Tinubu, Call Sanwo-Olu to order,” “Stop Suffocating RTEAN,” and “We are on the Exclusive List, You cannot Intimidate Us,” among others.

The protesters demanded the reversal of the ban and asked the state government to vacate the RTEAN secretariat.

It also called for the release of the seized buses of the TUC.

But reacting to the protest, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, said the protest was in breach of the Rule of Law, which expects both parties to maintain the status quo, pending determination of the application for stay of execution and appeal.

“TUC/RTEAN should embrace dialogue. It is better and safer for our economic and social well-being,” Omotoso said.

Daily Trust reports that the state government had in September 2022 placed a ban on the activities of the transport association.

The ban followed pockets of violence recorded in Ojo and Lagos Island which was attributed to members of RTEAN.

The then Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, had said the ban became imperative while announcing a 35-man caretaker committee to take over activities of the union.

However, the National Industrial Court (NIC) in an April judgment nullified the appointment of the caretaker committee known as Parks and Garages Administrators.

But the government said it had filed an appeal against the judgment.

