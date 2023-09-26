Tsimikas signs new Liverpool contract

Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas has signed a new long-term contract with the Reds. The 27-year-old’s previous terms were due to expire at the end of…

Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas has signed a new long-term contract with the Reds.

The 27-year-old’s previous terms were due to expire at the end of the 2024-25 campaign, but it was reported that the Greek defender was in line for an extension earlier this month.

Liverpool did not specify the length of Tsimikas’s renewal, but he is believed to have penned a two-year extension, keeping him at Anfield until the summer of 2027.

Tsimikas’s debut season at Anfield was blighted by injuries, and he played just five minutes in total during the 2020-21 Premier League campaign, but he blossomed into an important player for Jurgen Klopp in the following months.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...