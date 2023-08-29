Al-Ittihad offer Liverpool $162m for Mo Salah

Al-Ittihad is set to challenge Liverpool’s refusal to sell Mohamed Salah with a tempting offer of €150 million ($162 million). The Saudi Pro League champions…

Al-Ittihad is set to challenge Liverpool’s refusal to sell Mohamed Salah with a tempting offer of €150 million ($162 million).

The Saudi Pro League champions have prioritised the Egyptian forward and are willing to surpass their country’s transfer record, which currently stands at $97 million.

Media reports suggest that the proposed deal would consist of approximately $108 million in guaranteed payments to Liverpool, along with an additional $54 million in performance-based bonuses, some of which may be difficult to attain.

However, Liverpool has remained firm in their stance throughout the summer, expressing no intention to part ways with Salah. The talented forward recently showcased his enduring brilliance by providing the assist for Darwin Nunez’s winning goal in Sunday’s 2-1 victory over Newcastle.

“Mo Salah is a Liverpool player and essential for everything we do,” said Manager Jurgen Klopp on Friday.

“If there would be something, the answer would be no. My life philosophy is I think about a problem when I have it, and there is absolutely nothing at the moment.”

For their part, Al-Ittihad hope that a salary package comparable with Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo, who are understood to earn around $216 million a year when bonuses and endorsements are factored in, will convince Salah to push for a move to Saudi Arabia.

Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas, stated recently that if they had contemplated leaving Liverpool this year, they wouldn’t have extended the contract last summer. The new contract extends for two more years and solidifies Salah as the highest-paid player in the history of the club.

