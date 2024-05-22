Truck driver fleeing from extortionists crushes soldier in Lagos

A truck from a logistics company on Tuesday ran over and killed a soldier at Orile bus stop, Iganmu, in Lagos. The driver was reportedly…

A truck from a logistics company on Tuesday ran over and killed a soldier at Orile bus stop, Iganmu, in Lagos.

The driver was reportedly fleeing from some extortionists who were demanding money from commercial bus drivers at the Orile end of the Badagry expressway.

The driver, disregarding the accident, drove away recklessly from the scene. Other soldiers who witnessed the incident pursued the fleeing truck.

It was gathered that the soldiers eventually apprehended the truck at the Mile 2 bus stop, though the conductor managed to escape.

Shola James, a trader at Orile, stated that the soldiers returned the truck and driver to Orile.

“The truck’s back tyre crushed the soldier’s head. I couldn’t bear to look at the body again,” she said.

Another witness, a vulcanizer, claimed the soldier was on his motorcycle when the truck hit him, killing him instantly.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, stated that neither the truck driver nor the truck was handed over to the police.

He said: “After the incident, the DPO of Orile Police Station and his men visited the scene and saw the soldier’s body. The soldiers returned with the truck and driver but took them and the soldier’s body back to their barracks.”